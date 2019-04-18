Russian FM, OSCE Sec-Gen to mull Karabakh conflict

By Trend





Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger will discuss the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing, Trend reports on April 18.

“Lavrov is expected to meet with Greminger on April 24, who will be in Moscow to participate in the 8th Moscow Conference on International Security,” she said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.