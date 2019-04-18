President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at newly-reconstructed Neftchilar park in Baku

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at a newly-reconstructed Neftchilar park in Garachukhur settlement, Surakhani district, Baku.

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov and Head of Surakhani District Executive Authority Ilgar Abbasov informed the head of state of the conditions created at the newly-reconstructed Neftchilar park.

The park was built in 1982. The renovation work started last March.

Under the project of IDEA Public Union, the football pitches and different sporting and entertainment facilities for children were installed in the park.

The head of state and his wife then met with local residents in the park and talked to them.

On February 26, 2019, on the initiative and with participation of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, 613 trees to commemorate the victims of the Khojaly genocide were planted under the “Justice for Khojaly” international awareness campaign in the territory of the park, and 300 trees were planted on April 6, on the occasion of the birth of the ten millionth citizen of Azerbaijan.

Green areas were laid out in the territory of the park.

A bust of national hero Javanshir Rahimov was also restored here.



