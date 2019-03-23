Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with the commander of the Land Forces of Pakistan (PHOTO)

By Trend

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Commander of the Land Forces of this country, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said March 22, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, both in bilateral and multilateral formats, in particular, the expansion of military cooperation, as well as the level of strategic partnership.

The sides, also noting the importance of organizing mutual visits and holding meetings, once again stressed the need to expand relations in the field of security, including in the military, military-technical and military-educational spheres.