Hajiyev: Azerbaijan’s position brought to attention of OSCE MG co-chairs

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was once again brought to the attention of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs during their visit to the region, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Trend reports.

Hajiyev noted that, if one is to take a closer look to the conflict resolution process, it can be clearly visible that there are at present certain complaints from the Armenian side: “This is detrimental to the general spirit of the negotiation process. We believe that the international community and the co-chair countries, by making more active efforts, should ensure Armenia’s more constructive role in the negotiation process. Azerbaijan supports the negotiation process, and our constructive position is highly appreciated by the world community."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.