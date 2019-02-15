First VP Mehriban Aliyeva arrives in Ganja for visit [UPDATE]

By Trend





First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have arrived in the city of Ganja for a visit.

Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Ganja.

Head of Ganja City Executive Authority Niyazi Bayramov informed the first vice-president about the landscaping and reconstruction work carried out in the city in recent years.

Mehriban Aliyeva met with representatives of the “Regional Development” Public Union.

***

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have visited Imamzade religious complex in Ganja.

Representative of the Caucasus Muslims Office for the western region Haji Tahir Abbasov said that the religious-cultural complex Imamzade, which dates back to the 8th century, is also known as the Goy dome, the Goy Mosque or the Goy Imam.

It has been receiving visitors from all the Muslim world after renovation. The central monument of this complex is a mausoleum where Ibrahim, the son of the fifth Imam Mohamed Baghir, is buried. One of the valuable examples of Azerbaijani architecture, Imamzade is located on the ancient caravan and trade route of the East.

A Holy Quran was presented to Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva.

Mehriban Aliyeva met with pilgrims visiting the site.

On February 14, an ehsan was given in Imamzade complex on behalf of the first vice-president of Azerbaijan.

***

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have visited the secondary school No. 18 named after Nizami Aydin in the city of Ganja.

Principal Matanat Rzayeva informed the first vice-president that the school underwent renovation in 1988, and that it needs a major overhaul.

The school offers classes in the Azerbaijani and Russian languages.

The 640-seat school currently enrolls 795 students who are served by 56 teachers.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the classrooms and gave relevant instructions on the immediate reconstruction of the school.

***

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have visited a children's home in Ganja.

Principal Nazila Ismayilova said that another block for Ganja children's home is now under construction, which started last December. The block will have two bedrooms, a winter gym, labor and recreation rooms, a canteen and a laundry.

Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions at the children's home, talked to children and showed interest in their living conditions and education.

Operational since 1997, the children's home was renovated on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in 2012. The two-story building houses four bedrooms, psychologist's, physician's, computer, labor and recreation rooms, a kitchen, a canteen and a gym. The 80-bed children's home enrolls 68 children, who are served by a 50-strong staff.

***

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have visited the House Museum of Mir Jalal Pashayev in Ganja.

Director of the House Museum Irada Ibayeva said that the museum and its literary research department were established on the eve of the 100th anniversary of writer and scientist, Mir Jalal Pashayev.

Mir Jalal Pashayev's passport, orders and medals were donated to the House Museum, which was inaugurated in 2007. There are more than 300 exhibits in the House Museum.

The literary research department started its activity in April 2009.

***

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have visited the orphanage-kindergarten No. 32 in Ganja.

Principal of the orphanage-kindergarten Sahila Huseynova said that 75 children in four groups are served by a 20-strong staff here.

Mehriban Aliyeva was informed that built in 1985, the 280-bed orphanage-kindergarten now needs major repair.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva stressed the importance of reconstructing the orphanage-kindergarten in a short span of time and with quality.

***

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have met with Ganja residents in Khan Baghi culture and recreation park, one of the must-see places of Ganja.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was informed that the park was completely changed.

Trees, and decorative bushes brought from different countries are planted in the park. The park features fountains. A state-of-the-art lighting system was installed, local Venice was renovated, a 350-seat Green Theatre was constructed in the park.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva then met with representatives of the general public of the city of Ganja.