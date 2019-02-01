Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry removes Ukraine citizen from list of undesirable people

By Trend





Ukrainian citizen Konstantin Andriyuk sent a letter to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and asked to remove his name from the “List of foreign citizens who illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Trend reports referring to the Foreign Ministry on Jan. 30.

Andriyuk expressed his support to Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and stressed that he will refrain in future from any illegal visits to the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Furthermore, he asked for permission to visit Azerbaijan in future.

Andriyuk’s appeal was considered and a decision was made to remove his name from the list.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.