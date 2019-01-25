Minister: Azerbaijan - important partner for Latvia

By Trend





Azerbaijan is an important partner for Latvia, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said in a congratulatory letter on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, addressed to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In his letter, Mammadyarov congratulated his colleague on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia and wished the friendly people of Latvia peace, stability and well-being.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister stressed that the Azerbaijan-Latvia relations have deep historical roots.

The minister also said that bilateral relations between the countries after the restoration of independence of both countries are successfully developing in political, economic, cultural and other spheres.

In his letter, the Latvian foreign minister stressed that Azerbaijan is an important partner for Latvia.

Rinkevics expressed gratitude with the concrete results in the political, economic, cultural and educational spheres achieved over the past 25 years.

The Latvian foreign minister also expressed confidence in further strengthening the cooperation between the two countries in the coming years.

The diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia were established on January 11, 1994.