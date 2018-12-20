Upcoming tasks for 2019 discussed at Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

By Trend





The extended session of the Defense Ministry Board on the results of preparation of troops in 2018 and upcoming tasks for 2019 was held under the leadership of Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov with the participation of the members of the Board, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The reports on the work done in the field of Military Capability Development and tasks carried out in the main areas of activity during the reporting period were heard, as well as the recent reforms, the state of combat readiness of troops, and some other issues were discussed at the session of the Board.

The minister delivered a report on the results of combat training in 2018, as well as tasks to be performed in 2019.

The minister, highlighting the assessment, attention, and care rendered by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijan army, spoke about the progress achieved under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in recent years.

Hasanov, having analyzed the work done this year, brought to attention the issues of combat training, the moral-psychological state of military personnel and the comprehensive provision of the defense system.

The minister gave relevant instructions to the command staff in connection with the fulfilment of the main tasks facing the Army in 2019 with the purpose to increase the fighting capability of the troops.

By order of the minister, various awards and valuable gifts were presented to the servicemen for their distinguished service following the results of combat readiness in 2018. A group of officers was awarded another rank of "colonel".

In the end, the draft decision of the Board session was discussed and adopted.







