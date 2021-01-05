1,800 from families of martyrs, war veterans involved in self employment program

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection continues to take measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression.

The State Employment Agency under the ministry has involved around 1,800 people from martyrs’ families and wounded soldiers, war veterans and victims of Armenian terror in a self-employment program in 2020.

Some 1,540 of them (including 860 martyrs’ family members, 420 wounded veterans or their family members) were involved in an self- employment program, and provided with assets in the form of goods, materials and equipment. In addition, small family businesses were created.

Moreover, 30 people, whose homes were destroyed due to the Armenian aggression, were also provided with assets according to their business plan, as a part of the self- employment program.

Furthermore, in the post- war period, the Agency involved 218 family members of martyrs, war veterans, wounded soldiers and victims of the Armenian aggression in the paid public works.



Thirty- one people were provided with jobs under a co-financing program.

The self-employment program aimed to provide access to small businesses for about 12,000 families in 2020.

It should be noted that the program covered more than 10,000 families in 2019 and about 7,300 families in 2018.

Earlier the ministry has reported that Azerbaijan’s self-employment program will cover 15,000 families in 2021.