A quiz dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev held at a military unit

By Azernews





A quiz dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the modern Azerbaijan state, and genius statesman, was held in one of the military units, Azernews reports citing the Defense Ministry.





First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was performed.





A video about the life and activities of the national leader was shown.





Speakers at the event emphasized that the declaration of 2023 as the “Year of Heydar Aliyev” in Azerbaijan by the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev is the embodiment of nationwide love and deep respect for the great leader.





The team 'Gunners' took the 1st place, the team 'Commando' - took the 2nd, and the team 'Tankmen' - took the 3rd place and were awarded honorary diplomas, cups, and medals.





In the end, a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in combat training were also presented with valuable gifts.