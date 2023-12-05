Explore Ganja's architectural and historical gem

Laman Ismayilova

With a centuries-old history, Azerbaijan's Ganja city is an incredibly artistic and architecturally rich city.

Shah Abbas Mosque is one of the most impressive architectural gems in Ganja.

Not only is the building impressive on its own, but it also has a long history and cultural significance that goes all the way back to the 17th century.

The architectural masterpiece was designed by Sheikh Bahauddin, a descendant of prominent poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

Sheikh Bahauddin was also known as a natural scientist and philosopher. He was one of the first to formulate the theory of atoms.

The Shah Abbas Mosque is laid out in the form of a cube made of red brick, traditional for Ganja. The thickness of the walls reaches three meters.

The mosque consists of a prayer hall, divided into two halves (for men and women) by a large screen, and small adjoining rooms.

The windows are decorated with shabaka, a stained glass art.

Shabaka art is a wooden lattice of pieces of colored glass, held together without glue or a single nail.

From the 11th-12th centuries, this art form was widespread in cities such as Shaki, Shusha, Ordubad, Baku, Ganja, and others.

The mosque has a unique minbar made of different types of wood but without a single nail. It is decorated with picturesque miniatures. The mosque is crowned with a dome with a diameter of 17 meters.

Sheikh Bahauddin was an excellent astronomer, who applied his knowledge in the construction of the mosque: at noon, the shadow falling on the western wall disappeared, which indicated to the Muslims the time of midday prayer.

Until now, Ganja residents check the time by the disappearing shadow - the accuracy is absolute.

During the construction, the architect was guided by an accurate calculation and a good knowledge of physics.

With its complex air channel, the Juma Mosque in Ganja was heated only by one small stove.

This heating system operated until the first decades of the 20th century.

Later, the Chokyak Hamam was built near the mosque, known as one of the best caravanserais in Azerbaijan. There was once a market square in front of the mosque.

In 1776, two minarets were added to the building of the mosque.

There is the Javad Khan tomb, belonging to the last ruler of the Ganja Khanate on the territory of the mosque.

A madrasah functioned for a long time at the mosque, where the famous Azerbaijani poet and scientist Mirza Shafi Vazeh once taught calligraphy.

One of his students was the educational writer, poet, philosopher, one of the founders of national drama and literary criticism, Mirza Fatali Akhundzade.

In 2008, thorough work was carried out to restore the historical monument.

While visiting Shah Abbas Mosque, history buffs have a chance to explore unforgettable holiday experience

If you're looking for a truly unique and unforgettable experience, take a look at Shah Abbas Mosque.