Kazakh President arrives in New York for a working visit

By Trend

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in New York for a working visit to attend the 77th session of the UN GA, the Akorda press service said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

On September 19 Tokayev will meet heads of global financial institutions, such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citi, Goldman Sachs, NASDAQ, as well transnational companies Boeing, Exxon Mobil, General Electrics, Wabtec, Microsoft, and experts.

On September 20 the head of Kazakhstan will address the general debates of the UN GA.

Besides, Tokayev will attend the Food Security Global Summit.