Kalbajar. Land of mineral waters

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rich in oil and natural resources, Azerbaijan possesses mineral waters which contain high quantities of minerals. There are more than 1000 unlimited mineral water resources in the country. Most of them are widespread over mountainous regions.

The mineral water from the Istisu in Kalbajar is often compared to the thermal mineral springs of the Karlovy Vary Resort in the Czech Republic.

On November 25, the National Army liberated the Kalbajar region, which had been occupied by Armenia for 27 years.

Kalbajar is blessed with beautiful nature waiting to be explored. Here you can refresh and recharge your energy.

Incredible health retreat

For many years, Istisu has brought back to life millions of people. The source itself is located on the slopes of the Lesser Caucasus mountains at an altitude of 2,225 meters above sea level. The toponym Istisu means "hot water" in Azerbaijani.

The health resort was built in 1928 around the famous Istisu mineral waters. October 8, 1960, Istisu received the status of an urban-type settlement, and the sanatorium acquired the status of all-Union significance.

Cure for thousands of diseases

Istisu mineral waters are often referred to as a cure for thousands of diseases.

Thousands of people from all over the USSR visited Istisu in the hope to heal from gastrointestinal diseases, metabolic and nervous system disorders and much more.

The salts obtained from the waters of the Istisu mineral springs were used for chronic constipation, diseases of the liver, gallbladder, gastritis, etc.

Health benefits of mineral waters

There are many reasons why it is good to drink mineral water. First of all, it is the easiest way to increase the number of minerals and nutrients you consume in a day.

In addition, the high level of magnesium lowers blood pressure in those who drink mineral water.

The magnesium and calcium found in mineral waters reduce the formation of kidney stones.

Apart from that, the mineral waters can boost your metabolism. Some researches show that mineral waters help to suppress swelling in joints.

More natural health resources

In Kalbajar, there are also deposits of mineral waters with therapeutic influence - Yukhary Istisu, Ashagy Istisu, Keshdag, Garasu, Tutkhun, Mozchay. On a warm spring day, these mineral waters turn into one of the most wonderful recreation places.