Azerbaijan celebrates winter holiday

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

There is something special about winter holiday. Beautiful, fun, snowy, with lots of gifts, it wins us back to the sweet childhood memories. New Year is a magical time for all those who believe in miracles.

Azerbaijan celebrates the New Year's arrival with colorful shows, stunning concerts and parties.

All the streets transform into a winter wonderland, filled with special effects, lights and live characters.

Throughout December, people flock to holiday markets. The markets offer different kind of food and handicrafts that makes shopping an absolute joy.

The chilly temperature is the perfect excuse to warm the soul and please the belly with mouthwatering food.

On the New Year's Eve, the table is usually served with traditional national dishes like kebab, pilaf and various kinds of salads.

Many local cafes and restaurants also have delicious menus planned for families and friends to come enjoy the tastiest holiday recipes.

The main attributes of New Year in Azerbaijan are beloved fairy-take characters - Father Frost (like Santa Claus) and Snow Maiden.

Traditionally, a fir tree is set up in every house, which stays there until January 14, the Old New Year.

On New Year’s Eve, thousands of people gather in the city center to view spectacular fireworks.

Everyone believes in miracles and expect that their dreams will come true in the next year.

New Year's Day is a public holiday in Azerbaijan. It is a day off for the general population, and schools and most businesses are closed.