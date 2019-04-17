Spruce up your look with stylish earrings

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Jewelry is the perfect way to make your outfit look great and complete. Earrings, bangles, rings and necklaces can completely change the outlook of your outfit.

Finding the perfect jewelry to accessorize your look can be a great challenge. The wrong or excessive use of accessories will completely ruin your look.

Necklaces are available in a variety of different lengths, but not every length will look the same on each individual. There are many key factors such as height, body shape and even face shape which can contribute to a better look of a necklace.

Short earrings are best suited for an oval face. Triangular earrings look fantastic on such type of face.

Round face women should avoid circular earrings that make your face wider. Do not wear a choker and tight necklaces if you have a round face.

Ladies with a square face shape must wear hoops and any earrings with rounded edges.

When you are thinking about choosing earrings to flatter rectangle face shape, choose shorter and wider earrings, rather than long and narrow ones.

Hoop earrings look great on triangular face shape, while wide earrings and short necklaces flatter ladies with heart-shaped face.

Hottest Jewelry Trends: From edgy to 1980s looks

If you paid close attention to the runways, you might have noticed that they were filled with playful and bold earrings.

From simple chains to large, elegant brooches, you can add a little or a lot, depending on your mood.

Wearing a single earring can seriously make all the difference in your outfit, transforming it from basic to edgy. When it comes to wearing a single earring trend there’s just one rule: make it memorable.

In the new season, elegant classic earrings are replaced with irregular shape earrings, giving an exaggerated and futuristic look.

Geometric shapes, spindly metal wires, tassels - any of these earrings would be a great choice for this season.

Available in a myriad of styles, sizes and colors, feather earrings are this season's hottest trend as well. If you are tired of wearing same mainstream earrings and want to try something new then you must have a look on these earrings.

The fashion trends of the 1980s will always come back in style. If you want to transform and teleport yourself to the 1980s, the easiest way to do so is to buy a pair of bold 1980s earrings. From plastic hoops to geometric shapes, they come in a wide range of sizes and shapes.



