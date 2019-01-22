Gorgeous nail art designs to try this winter

By Azernews





Nails can be a stylish way to add the season's colors to your look. Winter nail trends are full of stunning patterns and creative features.

There is something for everyone from nail art masters to beginners. Firstly, all women in the winter should pay more attention to hand care. Winter can be hard on your hands. It can cause harm to your skin, hair and nails.

As a result, the nails may break, your skin becomes thinner, drier and more fragile.

Thus, special care must be taken during the winter months. The lack of moisture in the air causes dry skin and hands. Apply a hand cream or natural oils at least twice daily.

Moreover, gloves can also keep your hands extra warm during the winter.

People who spend a lot of time with their hands submerged or in contact with water should consider wearing rubber gloves.

Don't forget to use soaps with moisturizers to avoid drying out your skin. Mild glycerin soaps are the best option.

Land lotion with SPF can moisturize and protect your hands at the same time.

Nails can reflect the state of your health. Pale nails with vertical ridges are often the signs of anaemia or extreme dryness. Blue nails point to inefficient circulation and not enough oxygen in your blood.

If your nails are thin and constantly breaking, this may indicate inadequate amount of vitamins, minerals and protein. Making sure you get enough vitamins can keep your nails looking healthy.

Vitamins C and D are helpful in achieving healthy growing nails.

So, before you even start preparing for your nail art, be sure that your nails are in good conditions. Winter nails are perfect for any woman who wants a fabulous manicure.

These winter-inspired manicures are the perfect accessory for any holiday look. All shades of blue, red, violet, gold, brown are trendiest nail colors to wear all winter long.

Short nail length has gained its trend status in 2018. Winter manicure for short nails continues to be in demand, because it is not only beautiful, but also much more comfortable than long ones.

Short acrylic nails are perfect for any woman who wants a stunning manicure.

Winter manicure for long nails also has its admirers. Long nail designs will always look more glamorous.

If you have long nails, gradient nail art look is just for you. Nude polishes are used to create the gradient effect.

If you believe in the power of glitter, you know there’s nothing better than sparkle glitter nails.

Glitter nails is a hit for winter season. The sparkling silver glitter will always be a holiday nail art trend.

You can also turn your nails into a winter wonderland with fascinating patterns.

Winter nails designs feature various themes and sparkle with all possible colors.

Snowflake nails are possibly the easiest winter nail design you can do.

Unleash your inner snow queen with icy nails. Dip your nails in the ice with a frosty design.

Cute snowy nails with the snowman, candy cane, polka dots are perfect for all ladies who always want to look fashionable in winter.







