What is Best Gift Ideas for New year?

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The New Year is the most beloved and long-awaited holiday for both adults and children. On the eve of the New Year, people are seized by the feeling that something magical and joyful should happen. Everywhere there is a festive atmosphere, and people are preparing for the New Year - they decorate with garlands their homes, buy various fruits and sweets, and of course, buy or make gifts for their loved ones. The new year is a real fairy tale.

On the eve of the holiday, the question arises: “What present to give for the New Year?” Among all the options, it is difficult to decide on and choose a really good gift that will pleasantly surprise and cheer up the person. We have prepared several gift ideas for you.

What to give Mom for New Year?

Beautiful picture in the hallway. It is a practical and stylish gift that combines the warmth of comfort and attention of loving children. It remains only to clarify the landscape or still life is that what prefers your dear connoisseur of painting.

Cosmetics. You can talk about this gift for hours, as there is never a lot of cosmetics, and you rarely can buy it for yourself if you constantly think about the well-being of children and grandchildren. Therefore - dare, and take on board the nearest cosmetics shop in the name of the beloved Mom!

Bijouterie. All women - in their own way, magpies. They love shiny and colorful ornaments that complement this or that outfit. Give your mother a stylish set of earrings and necklace, or beads, and she will be the most elegant woman on the New Year's Eve.

What to give Dad for New Year?

Gifts by sight hobby. It is a win-win option for your favorite daddy. He is fond of fishing - here is a super modern spinning, he loves hunting - get a multipurpose knife or a flask, loves motoring - a set of necessary tools or a car stereo will be a wonderful New Year's gift.

Books. Several books from the beloved series will be a great gift for a dad who likes to read at his leisure. You can add it with warm words of wishes, written on the spread of your gift.

Discs with his favorite songs. Even if your father is not an avid music lover, he, in any case, has a couple of favorite performers or bands whose songs he loves. Replenish your dad's music library with fresh albums of these artists, or present as a gift CDs with pleasant instrumental music without words, which is pleasant to listen to both in the car and at home.

Choosing gifts to your beloved parents, do not forget about their parents! These lovely old people are always welcome to the attention of their grandchildren, not to mention some New Year presents. So, you can give your grandmother a calendar with photos of your entire friendly family. Let each of you symbolize a certain month of the year, this is a very touching and unusual gift. A warm scarf or slippers will be a practical gift that will come to your liking.

Grandfather can please the original cup, with a photo of a family or grandchildren with great-grandchildren. Old people really appreciate these little things! A new watch on hand, or a radio receiver, is capable of causing delight in the grandfather, who keeps track of time and news more often, like many, at their age.

What to give for a dear husband?

Women who like to pamper their spouses with expensive gifts should pay attention to watches, silver cufflinks, silver key chains, branded pens, laptop briefcases and covers for genuine leather tablets, high-quality business card holders, document covers and wallets. For the car fans, you can buy a massage cape, car refrigerator, rear-view camera or navigator. A spouse stopping to look at radio-controlled models will have to buy a miniature helicopter, plane, car or yacht. A husband, keen on fishing or hunting, will surely brag to his beloved wife's friends if you give him a set for grilling, a folding barbecue or a sleeping bag. And so that the beloved one didn’t want to leave the house, you need to buy him some board game: chess, backgammon, billiards, a set for playing poker or miniature golf.

What to give for a dear wife?

If you need a not very expensive, but useful and pleasant gift, you should pay attention to the automatic umbrella in the color of your wife’s raincoat or bag, a beautiful leather wallet, a passport cover with an original design or a case for numerous plastic cards. Any girl will be happy to receive a USB flash drive as a gift, just not a classic one, but a special version for the lady - in the form of jewellery pendants with iridescent stones.

What to give for a dear sister?

Knit a warm sweater. Just in winter, it will warm your sister and remind her of you.

Homemade candles. This set of handmade scented candles will surely please your sister.

Soap. Now homemade soap making has become fashionable. Choose the shape of hearts, trees, snowmen, and create a masterpiece for your beloved sister.

Christmas decorations. These can be toys made of felt, transparent balls with photos inside, knitted dogs and much more.

What to give for a dear brother?

Sportswear, bag, shoes. Does your brother regularly go to the gym? Tracksuit, sneakers, sports shirts will never be superfluous.

Bracelet to measure the pulse. He can also act as a pedometer, and this is an indispensable thing for an active person.

Mobile phone or tablet. If funds allow, you can pamper your own brother with such expensive gifts.

Clothing. Who, if not a sister knows the preferences in the choice of clothes. Give your brother a set of t-shirts or shirts.

Pre-holiday bustle is necessarily accompanied by a search for suitable gifts for relatives, friends, colleagues and acquaintances. Everyone like to choose something original and at the same time useful and pleasant. But when choosing surprises, you should not forget that some people believe in signs that gifts may be unfavorable.

What can not be given on the New Year?

?andles, towels, slippers and watches should not be given to elderly people. If they believe in terrible omens, they will regard the gift as a hint of departure from life in the coming year. As a result, the festive mood will permanently evaporate, and the unpleasant aftertaste will long remain in the soul of grandfather or grandmother.

Do not give watches to girls for the New Year. Recipient of the gift will simply be frightened by the coming parting, and she will suspect that the beloved wishes to part with her intentionally. This sign applies not only to impressionable women but also men.

In the new year is also not recommended to give sharp objects. In order not to cause misunderstandings, impressionable friends should not buy as a gift set of knives or other cutting objects.

Here are all the tips that should be used when choosing gifts for the closest and beloved relatives. Complement your gift with a touching congratulation, wish man-many health and make sure that you will meet the next New Year with a smile on your face! Holiday greetings!