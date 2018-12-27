Pick out your perfect New Years Eve look

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

New Years Eve is the best night of the year to dress up and look stylish.

This wonderful holiday as if promises a new life and, of course, many gifts and surprises.

All women are very sensitive about the selection of outfit for New Year's eve.

Everyone is looking out for the perfect dress to shine brighter than any diamond on this special night.

Traditionally, we choose the outfit and home according to the color of the coming year. 2019 is the Chinese year of the Earth Pig.

There is a belief that if you put on clothes of the color of this animal, then in the coming year there will certainly be luck.

The tradition to wear specific colors in order to attract good luck is popular all over the world.

This year's diverse spectrum of color trends has a little something for everyone.

According to the Chinese Horoscope, the lucky colors of 2019 are: yellow, red, brown, orange, pink, white and gray.

One of the most recommended colors of the upcoming year is bright yellow.

In Chinese culture, yellow symbolizes royalty and is reserved for the emperor. So, rich yellow color dress will certainty get you out of the crowd.

Red and brown are the go-to colors for many women's New Year's Eve outfit.

All shades of brown combined with gold or red are the perfect colors for coming New Year.

Bright orange also cannot be missing from the spring-summer trends of 2019 season.

These fiery shades will bring love, passion, romance and joy to your life.

Orange really is a hot color this season. It is a really hard color to pull off, but if you follow some good tips for wearing orange dress, it can be a great choice for New Year's Eve.

Combine juicy orange color with neutrals to give just the right emphasis to your outfit.

The color pink is proving to be an eye-catching fashion trend. It's hard not to love this warm and feminine shade.

Whether you love bubblegum pink, fuchsia or blush tones, add some pink into your wardrobe and pair it with black and white.

The color combinations can offer an excellent idea for a romantic evening look.

White and grey is always a good idea when you’re looking for a stylish color scheme for any party.

Elegant white dress is the best way to create a fresh, chic look.

While choosing your evening gown, remember that the darker you are in skin tone, the darker shade of white will best suit you.

Stunning grey dress can make you star of the night.

Put a touch of silver glitter and you’ve got yourself a gorgeous holiday look.

With dresses in an array of colors, lengths, and fabrics there are many fabulous outfits for you to choose from.

Find the perfect accessories to finish your look and get ready to have fun!