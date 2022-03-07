Song for "Eurovision 2022" selected - Azerbaijani representative at contest Nadir Rustamli

The song with which Nadir Rustamli will represent Azerbaijan at the international song contest Eurovision 2022 has been selected. The representative of Azerbaijan at the contest wrote about this on his ?nstagram page, Trend reports.

"I’ve been absolutely thrilled to share this news with you - WE HAVE THE SONG! We recorded it yesterday and I was super happy cause it was the one I’d been really hoping for", he wrote.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will be held in Turin (Italy), the semi-finals will be held on May 10 and 12, the final on May 14.