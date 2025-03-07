Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra captivates music lovers

By Laman Ismayilova



Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has given a concert at International Mugham Center.

The event brought together talented soloists Mirkhalid Mammadzade (flute), Muhammadali Pashazade (clarinet), Afag Garayeva, Humay Gasimzade and Tofig Shikhiyev (piano), Aynur Akhadova, Sanubar Sultanova and Georgiy Imanov (cello).

The concert program "Crossing Lines 2" included Alfred Schnittke's Concerto for Piano and String Orchestra, Igor Stravinsky's Three Pieces for Clarinet, Anton von Webern's Three Pieces for Cello and Piano, Dmitry Burtsev's "Revisite" and Ayaz Gambarli's "Humay variations."

The piece "Humay variations", written by Ayaz Gambarli for pianist Humay Gasimzade and dedicated to her, was presented to the audience for the first time by the pianist herself at this concert.

Another interesting moment of the concert was its live broadcast for the students of the Faculty of Arts of Garabagh University in Khankandi.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims to preserve the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and develop the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada, conductor is Samir Asadov.

