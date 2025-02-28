Khatai Arts Center to host exhibition "Etudes of Absheron"

By Laman Ismayilova

Khatai Arts Center in Baku is set to host an exhibition featuring art pieces created on open-air by members of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, including Abdul Aliyev, Suleyman Huseynov, Amir Madatov, and Sabbar Manafov.

This initiative aims to encourage active participation in outdoor art creation while showcasing the stunning landscapes of the local area.

The featured art works, created over the past year in various locations across Absheron, will include oil paintings and watercolor sketches.

The exhibition will run from March 3 to March 5, with the opening reception scheduled for March 3 at 17:00, all made through the support of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union. Admission to the exhibition is free.

