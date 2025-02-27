Crown Prince, Prime Minister of Bahrain receives Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Vice President

By Laman Ismayilova



As part of her visit to Bahrain, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has met with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The meeting highlighted the existence of high-level relations between the two countries and peoples. The importance of further expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields was noted.

The Crown Prince of Bahrain acknowledged Azerbaijan's consistent support for the resolution of global issues, recalling that Azerbaijan hosted the COP29 international event at a high level. He expressed his gratitude for the organization of the MAMA "Mother Nature" exhibition in Bahrain, as part of ongoing initiatives to protect the environment.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva was commended for her initiatives aimed at environmental protection in Azerbaijan and other countries.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding future cooperation projects between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, including joint activities related to international Expo exhibitions, specifically the Expo 2025 set to begin in Japan in April.

Additionally, the successful hosting of prestigious events such as "Formula 1" by both Azerbaijan and Bahrain was emphasized. It was noted that significant importance is given to holding motorsport events in our country, and future cooperation in this area was discussed.