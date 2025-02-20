National Library opens book exhibition dedicated to poet Aliagha Vahid

By Laman Ismayilova



The Azerbaijan National Library has opened a traditional book exhibition "Honored Art Worker Aliagha Vahid-130" on the occasion of the poet's 130th anniversary.

The project showcases the poet's ghazals, his translations, edited books, literature about his life and work, musical notes written on his ghazal. The exhibition will last a week.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani poet, ghazal master, honored art worker Aliagha Vahid was born on February 17, 1895 in Baku.

Having started studying in a mollahana, he later left his studies due to need and worked as a carpenter. In his youth, he participated in "M?cm?ü?-?ü?ra" literary assembly in Baku, and wrote lyrical poems under the influence of Azer Imamaliyev, Muniri and other poets. I

n his satirical poems, he exposed social shortcomings, superstitions, tyranny and injustice. His first book was "The Result of Greed".

A follower of the Muhammad Fuzuli traditions, Vahid is a bright representative of the ghazal genre in modern Azerbaijani literature.

His ghazals are distinguished by their simplicity, folk character and harmony of poetic language, and occupy an important place in the repertoire of the khanende.

Aliagha Vahid translated the ghazals of Nizami, Khagani, Fuzuli, Navoi and others into the Azerbaijani language.

The lyrics of the song "V?t?n yax??d?r"performed by the Warrant Officer Khudayar Yusifzade,one of the heroes who were martyred during the 44-day Patriotic War, belong to Aliagha Vahid.