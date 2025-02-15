Azerbaijani books donated to Turkiye's Rami Library

By Laman Ismayilova



Within Azerbaijan Culture Ministry's project, Azerbaijan Cultural Centers abroad donate publications about the country in the mother tongue and the languages of the countries they represent to local libraries.

In this context, within the framework of the project implemented by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center of Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkiye, a rich collection of books in Azerbaijani and Turkish languages about the national culture, history, and literature was handed over to one of the largest scientific centers in Istanbul - the Rami historical library of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

A meeting was held with the participation of the Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, Samir Abbasov, and the head of the Rami Library Ali Çelik, regarding the presentation of publications.

Speaking at the meeting, Ali Çelik stressed the serious need for publications about Azerbaijan in both Turkish and Azerbaijani languages in the Rami Library.

He pointed out that the library will host "Azerbaijan Day" in April. Publications about Azerbaijan will be presented as part of the event. The project is being implemented jointly with the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Turkiye.

It was reported that an agreement has been reached to organize an international conference on the works of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker, one of the founders of the literature of the Turkic world, Nasimi Ganjavi, as well as an outdoor concert program of Azerbaijani classical music and mugham.

Samir Abbasov outlined that within the joint project with the Rami Library, an agreement was reached on the production of audio versions of Azerbaijani folktales in the audiobook preparation department of this research center.

He emphasized the importance of this initiative from the point of view of promoting our literary examples and acquainting Turkish children with Azerbaijani folklore.

After that, new publications about Azerbaijan were handed over to the library's fund.