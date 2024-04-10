Azerbaijani People's Artist: We will live forever in Garabagh [VIDEO]

Laman Ismayilova

Major reconstruction works has swept through Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Renowned mugham singer and People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov expressed his excitement about the ongoing work in Aghdam, highlighting the construction of major cultural institutions like Mugham Centre, Azernews reports.

"Fortunately, construction is underway in Aghdam city, with roads being built and a large Mugham Centre in progress, which is very gratifying. Aghdam has historically served as a cultural centre in Garabagh. Of course, there are lots of ambitious plans for the city's future. Hopefully, a branch of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory will be established in Aghdam," said People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov.

Noting that the Great Return Program will soon begin in Aghdam, Mansum Ibrahimov expressed his belief that that life will be running there, people's well-being will rise and they will live forever in Garabagh.

The 1st State Program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories is driving extensive reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and East Zangazur.

The program focuses on developing modern infrastructure and creating conditions for sustainable settlement and economic reintegration.

The State Committee is actively engaged in information dissemination, propaganda, and promotional activities to encourage the return of internally displaced persons to newly constructed settlements.

Within the initiative, videos featuring intellectuals, young individuals, and professionals from the liberated territories are being produced.



