Mystery Ensemble to perform Soul Divas' songs

Mystery Ensemble will give a concert at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall on April 12.

The concert will take place in the Chamber and Organ Music Hall, decorated with hundreds of candles, Azernews reports.

The concert program will feature hit songs by legendary singers like Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, Celine Dion and Adele.

"The concert will embody the spirit and courage of the greatest singers, and will become a testament to the strength and independence of women. Each song performed is a hit and a story of the strength and resilience of the female spirit. These phenomenal women are more than just singers, they are symbols of independence and the fight for the rights and opportunities of women around the world, setting an example for future generations," said in the statement.

Violins and cellos will sing with the voices of the greatest Soul Divas. Never before has the sound of string instruments been so close to the sensual vocals of world legends.

The concert will provide a unique experience of multisensory perception of live music and will make maximum use of the auditory, visual and tactile sensations of the public.

The concert organiser is creative agency RED EVENTS & Distribution Ltd., which makes exceptional cultural events in ancient mansions, on rooftops, in greenhouses and in other most atmospheric venues throughout the United Kingdom, Europe, and other countries.

Mystery Ensemble is a unique group that performs the most current music.

This is the live sound of acoustic string instruments, unique arrangements, virtuoso keyboards, and spectacular percussion, as well as the artistry and drive of young professionals passionate about their work. The orchestra creates a magical mood in the most atmospheric halls of Baku.

The ensemble's repertoire contains an incredible amount of music. Mystery Ensemble previously fascinated music lovers in Baku with concert programs like "The Music of Harry Potter", "Interstellar", "The Lord of the Rings", Hayao Miyazaki's Dreams, "Little Night Serenade", etc.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices in the city and at iTicket.az.