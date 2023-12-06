Cadenza Orchestra stuns music lovers with classical pieces

Laman Ismayilova

Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has performed a stunning concert at the International Mugham Center.

The concert themed "Memory#3: Terra Memoria" featured music pieces by late 20th - early 21st century composers, including Gerard Grisey's Charme, Brian Ferneyhough 's Lemma-?con-Epigram, Klaus Huber's Fragmente aus Frühling and Kaija Saariaho's Callices, Azernews reports.

The title of the third Terra Memoria concert from the Yadda? Cycle is taken from the work of the same name by Kaija Saariaho, to whose memory the musical evening was dedicated.

The 70-year-old Finnish composer died this summer in Paris, where she mainly lived and worked.

The laureate of prestigious international competitions composed many operas, ballets, oratorios, orchestral pieces, concerts for various instruments with orchestra, chamber instrumental ensembles, etc.

Saariaho's music is international in its themes and language, often appealing to universal human values.

As contemporaries note, Saariaho influenced modern music with her unique personality and versatility, bridging the worlds of acoustic and electronic music.

The concert soloists - Honored Artist Farida Mammadova (soprano), Muhammadali Pashazade (clarinet), Gleb Khokhlov (violin), Rena Farhadova and Khumay Gasimzade (piano) left no one indifferent.

Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra performed under the baton of the Russian conductor Mary Cheminava.

She is a participant in many prestigious festivals. Mary Cheminava was born in St. Petersburg and studied music there.

The conductor studied at the Moscow State Conservatory (in the class of I.A. Dronov) in the specialty of Artistic Director of Opera and Symphony Orchestra. In 2021, she started working as an assistant conductor at the Moscow State Symphony Orchestra.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims to preserve the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and develop the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada. Entrance to the concert is free.

