AFW: Famed fashion designer stuns fashionistas with magnificent gowns

Famous fashion designer, Honored Art Worker Fakhriya Khalafova has presented her collection "Romantic Fantasy" at 15th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

This year Azerbaijan Fashion Week (General Producer - Sayat Dossybayev, Kazakhstan, AFA General Director - Nijat Bakhshaliyev, Azerbaijan) is held with the support of the Culture Ministry within the Creative Week (Yarad?c? H?ft?), Azernews reports citing Trend Life.

For many years, Fakhriya Khalafova has been successfully participating in fashion Weeks in Azerbaijan and abroad.

The current fashion show featured some of the most stunning looks that were previously demonstrated at fashion weeks in Milan, Paris, Vienna, Istanbul and Tashkent, as well as wedding dresses.

The fashion show was accompanied by colorful animations on the monitors created by the designer using computer design, and the folk song Sari Galin in a new interpretation and arrangement.

Fakhriya Khalafova's collection has been named Romantic Fantasy because the outfits include very romantic, gentle, spiritual gowns that embodied the designer's fantasies.

"In my collection, I paid special attention to the innovative display, when the outfits were accompanied by animated installations inviting viewers on a virtual journey to a garden of Eden, where colorful flowers bloom, butterflies flutter, etc," said Fakhriya Khalafova.

"This is a new approach to displaying collections on the catwalk using modern technologies. After all, it is very important what background the fashion show takes place, leading to the corresponding emotions. I am very pleased that the collection caused great interest, Azerbaijan Fashion Week was held at a high level, which provides an incentive for further fruitful activities," the designer added.

The fashion collection "Romantic Fantasy" totally captivated the fashionistas.

