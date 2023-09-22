Azerbaijani dance couple wins USDC Open Championship 2023

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani dance couple Eldar Jafarov and Anna Sazhina has won the USDC Open Championship 2023.

The tournament has been held since 1971 and marks the beginning of the professional ballroom, Azernews reports.

Since 2005, the dance couple has represented the country in the sports dance arena and is the first couple from Azerbaijan to enter the world dance elite.

Five-time world champions in ballroom dancing among professionals, holders of titles in world and European championships in various types of dance, prestigious international tournaments.

Eldar Jafarov and Anna Sazhina are five-time world champions in ballroom dancing. Over the past summer, the couple also became the winner of the Japanese Open Championship.