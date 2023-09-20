Ilyas Afandiyev's play to be shown in Shaki

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater invites theater lovers to enjoy the play "Garabaghnama" based on Ilyas Afandiyev's work "The Ruler and His Daughter".

The play will be presented to the audience at Shaki State Drama Theater on September 26 to mark the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the professional national theater in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The play tells about the historical events that took place in Shusha, the center of the Garabagh Khanate in the 18th century, and about the social, political, and family life of the ruler of Garabagh, Ibrahim Khan.

Note that the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry organizers theater tours to enhance the cultural life in the country's districts as well as to create conditions for experience exchange between theater teams.

Since 1873, Azerbaijan National Drama Theater never ceases to amaze theater lovers with exciting productions.

Over these years, the theater has staged plays based on the works of Azerbaijan's prominent cultural figures like Jafar Jabbarli, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Ali bey Huseynzade, Najaf bay Vazirov, Huseyn Javid, Sabit Rahman, Nariman Narimanov, Ilyas Afandiyev, as well as world classics such as Shakespeare, Schiller, Moliere, Dumas, Hugo, Balzac, Pushkin, Lermontov, Tolstoy, Gogol were staged in the theater.

Actors such as Huseyn Arablinski, Muxtar Dadashov, Jahangir Zeynalov, Mirzaagha Aliyev, Sidgi Ruhulla, Alasgar Alakbarov, Adil Iskandarov, Barat Shakinskaya, Leyla Badirbayli, and other famous actors performed at the theater.

The theater workers have successfully toured Turkiye, Russia, Georgia, Germany, Cyprus, and other countries.