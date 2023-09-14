Mugham Center director shines at Shenzhen Belt & Road Int'l Music Festival

Laman Ismayilova

Director of the International Mugham Center, Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade has been invited as an honorary guest to Shenzhen Belt and Road International Music Festival.

Along with Sahib Pashazade, American tenor Jonathan Tetelman, Romanian opera singer Angela Gheorghiu, Romanian conductor Ciprian Teodorascu, Italian pianist Edoardo Turbil performed at the festival's opening ceremony, Azernews reports.

At the gala concert, Sahib Pashazade stunned the audience with Hasan Rzayev's "Chahargah Rhapsody" and Chinese folk music. The tar player was accompanied by the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra.

Within the festival, the musician took part in the press conference with participation of over 30 media outlets.

Sahib Pashazade briefed journalists about Azerbaijan's rich musical legacy, mugham art as well as traditional musical instruments.

Founded in 2017, Shenzhen Belt and Road International Music Festival aims to create a broad platform for convergence, integration, exchange and interaction, and to showcase the musical art of countries and regions along the Belt and Road.

More than 1,000 renowned musicians and ensembles from over 30 countries and regions are taking part in a 54-day music feast.

Out of the 35 shows in the festival, 10 plays or operas and artists make their first appearances in China or Shenzhen.

Shenzhen Belt and Road International Music Festival will last until October 31.