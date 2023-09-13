Laman Ismayilova

Muslim Magomayev Cultural and Musical Heritage Foundation calls for young talents.

The foundation has started to accept applications for a Muslim Magomayev scholarship for the 2023-2024 as part of a program for graduate students of Russian state music universities, Azernews reports.

A personal scholarship was established by the Muslim Magomayev Cultural and Musical Heritage Foundation for final year students of full-time (non-profit) departments of the Russian state music higher educational institutions in order to support talented students. Personalized scholarships are awarded on a competitive basis. The applicant must have good or excellent academic performance in relevant disciplines.

Applications are accepted until October 10, 2023 (inclusive).

Muslim Magomayev would have turned 81. Named the "King of Songs", he always mesmerized the overjoyed audience with his fascinating baritone.

The legendary singer grew up in a creative environment: his father was a theater artist while his mother was a dramatic actress.

Muslim Magomayev's grandfather is considered one of the founders of modern Azerbaijani classical music.

In 1964, Magomayev left for a one-year internship at the Milan Opera House La Scala.

In 1962, Magomayev first appeared in Moscow, where he performed during the Days of Azerbaijani Culture. He sang an aria from Gounod’s Faust, and the song "Do the Russians Want War?" that left no one indifferent.

World-famous baritone successfully toured across Italy, France, Bulgaria, Finland, Canada, the United States, Cuba, and other countries.

Magomayev was also known as a composer, wrote several film soundtracks and songs. He composed songs, soundtracks, and music for theatrical performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts.

In 1966 and 1969, Magomayev performed in Paris Olympia with great success. At the very young age of 31, he was awarded the title of People's Artist of the USSR.

After so many years, Muslim Magomayev's fans all over the world continue to admire the prominent singer.