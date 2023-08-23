Giuseppe Verdi's opera to be staged in new format

Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Aida" will be staged at Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The theater's director, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov met with Argentine opera director Hugo de Ana in Buenos Aires to discuss the opera's production in Baku, Azernews reports.

Hugo de Ana stands behind opera productions staged at the La Scala, Arena di Verona, Sydney Opera House, the Royal Theater and other world-famous opera stages.

Within the framework of the meeting, a discussion was held on the production of the opera "Aida" in a new format after the theater's reconstruction.

Aida is a tragic opera in four acts by Giuseppe Verdi to an Italian libretto by Antonio Ghislanzoni.

The opera had its premiere there in 1871, in a performance conducted by Giovanni Bottesini.

The opera tells about Aida, an Ethiopian princess, is captured and brought into slavery in Egypt.

A military commander, Radames, struggles to choose between his love for her and his loyalty to the Pharaoh. To complicate the story further, Radames is loved by the Pharaoh’s daughter Amneris, although he does not return the feeling.