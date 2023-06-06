Azerbaijan Music Days kicks off in Uzbekistan

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Music Days have been held in Tashkent and Samarkand.

The event was organized by Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan to mark the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Many state and government representatives, culture and art figures took part in the event held at Samarkand City Youth Palace.

The participants of the event first got acquainted with the exhibition of photos and publications dedicated to Heydar Aliyev.

Samarkand Deputy City Judge Rustambek Gabulov welcomed the guests of the event.

In his speech, Rustambek Gabulov praised the high-level of bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in different fields, especially cultural.

He noted that the events timed to Heydar Aliyev's 100th anniversary are being held in Uzbekistan with great solemnity.

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent Samir Abbasov emphasized that many large-scale events related to Azerbaijani culture in Uzbekistan are held almost every year in Samarkand. There is always great interest in Azerbaijani culture and music in the brotherly country.

Samir Abbasov also touched upon the historical closeness of Azerbaijan and the Uzbek peoples, the cultural values that the two countries share.

During the concert program, People's Artist of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan Gulyanag Mammadova performed Azerbaijani and Uzbek songs, including folk songs and mughams.

Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Yulduz Turdiyeva performed a duet and our folk songs together with Gulyanag Mammadova. The audience gave singers a round of applause.