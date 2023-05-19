National Culinary Championship starts in Baku

Laman Ismayilova

The third National Culinary Championship "Golden Leader - Golden Jubilee" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev has started within Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (Interfood Azerbaijan 2023).

The competition is held with the support of the Azerbaijan Association of Culinary Specialists, the State Tourism Agency, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Culinary Center and "CEO Azerbaijan" LLC, Azernews reports.

InterFood Azerbaijan is one of the most important meeting places for the food industry players of the Caspian region, annually hosting thousands of professional visitors from more than 20 countries from around the world.

The exhibition aims to promote quality products on the market and establish direct contacts between exhibitors and visitors. Produce such as confectionery, meat products, vegetables and fruits, dairy products, meat and dairy products, juices, tea, tobacco, delicacies and other food products from leading manufacturers in the industry, as well as equipment for processing fruits and vegetables, marking equipment and much more are presented in one place.

For two days, more than 100 participants of the national culinary championship will compete in the categories "Young Chef", "Senior Chef" and "Confectioner".

Based on the results of the competition, the rating of the 100 best participants will be determined.

The jury of the championship includes judges from the World Association of Chefs' Societies (Worldchefs) from Italy, Great Britain, Serbia, USA, Croatia, Russia, Montenegro and other countries.

This year, the National Culinary Championship is held in Azerbaijan for the first time in the status of the official Worldchefs championship. This creates an opportunity for the International Culinary Alliance to directly recognize championship winners, competition results and certificates of judges who have practiced.

It should be noted that within the framework of the national culinary championship, seminars on various topics were organized for judges and Worldchefs participants.

The championship, held since 2019, provides an opportunity for Azerbaijani culinary specialists to take part in international competitions and demonstrate their professionalism.