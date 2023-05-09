World-renowned kamancha player Mark Eliyahu to perform in Baku

By Vafa Guliyeva

A world-renowned kamancha player Mark Eliyahu will perform on June 4 at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Baku, Azernews reports.

The famous player's performance in Baku will be organized on the sidelines of the "The Show is about Love" tour.

Mark Eliyahu is a musician who was born in Dagestan in the 1980s, but at the age of six moved to Israel with his family. All members of Mark's family are musicians, and he was taught to play the violin from the age of 4, but true love for creativity will manifest itself after 16 years. Having taken part in the Habil Aliyev's concert, the great virtuoso of kamancha, Mark falls in love with this instrument, so he first goes to Greece, and then to Azerbaijan to learn how to play the kamancha.

Returning after a long journey, he began his career as a musician with a pleasant surprise. It turned out that his grandfather also plays very well on this instrument, and, given that his father perfectly plays on another instrument - tar, Mark has no doubt that his future will be associated with this art form.

Mark Eliyahu’s music immediately captivates people with its poetic and elegant sounds, this music shows all its originality. These melodies, undoubtedly, are oriental melodies, but the influence of the West is also felt, these melodies open up a new look at hidden treasures.

Eliyahu’s melodies are as impressive as the dances of darvishes, they amaze and can take listeners to different worlds in which they have never been before. With the help of an incredible and exotic instrument, such as kamancha, this musician will take you into his culture and rhythms, prompting you to dream of distant places and times.