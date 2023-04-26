Azerbaijani culture demonstrated in Belgrade

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova





Known for its historical and cultural significance, Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

Numerous cultural events are being organized in Azerbaijan's cultural center and other countries in this regard.

Azerbaijan Culture Days have been successfully held in Belgrade as part of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

The diplomatic corps accredited in Belgrade, state officials, cultural and artistic figures, members of the Serbia-Azerbaijani Friendship Society, participated in the event held by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Serbia and with the support of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).

Speaking at the event, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Serbia Kamil Khasiyev drew attention to the existence of high-level and dynamic ties between the two countries. He stressed the importance of developing relations in the cultural field.

The large-scale event featured a gala concert and exhibition. Azerbaijani traditional costumes, carpets and art works were demonstrated as part of the celebration.

Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, prima soprano of the Serbian Opera and Ballet Theater Yasmina Trumbetash performed the song "Golden Ring" by the well-known Azerbaijani composer Tofig Guliyev.

The soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall and the State Song and Dance Ensemble Honored Artist Victoria Shahmuradova and veteran of the 44-day Patriotic War Firdovsi Eyvazov delighted the audience with their performances.

Earlier, the Days of Shusha were held in Uzbekistan in connection with the declaration of Shusha as the 2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.

The anticipated event was held under the auspices of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and on the basis of a joint project with the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan.

The event program included a screening of a documentary about Shusha's culture, literature, art and history, an exhibition of photographs and books, a fashion show dedicated to Karabakh national costumes, artistic and poetic compositions and gala concerts.



