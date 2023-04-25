Bridge of Sound Orchestra delights German music lovers

Laman Ismayilova

Bridge of Sound Orchestra has given a magnificent concert in Germany to mark the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The concert themed "In Memoriam" took place in the city of Horn-Bad Meinberg with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Azernews reports.

Founder and artistic director of the Bridge of Sound international orchestra Khadija Zeynalova welcomed the guests of the event.

In her speech, she stressed the major role of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in world history, the formation of statehood, the recognition of independent and democratic Azerbaijan in the international arena.

Khadija Zeynalova also noted the great leader’s special attention to the field of culture and arts.

Next, the Bridge of Sound Orchestra delighted the audience with works Azerbaijani and world classics Uzeyir Hajibayli, Johann Sebastian Bach, Astor Piazzolla and other composers.

Khadija Zeynalova's compositions "In Memoriam", "Azerbaijani fairy tale" and "Ay Lachin" received a storm of applause from the audience.