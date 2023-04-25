Famous pop band to perform in Baku

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Known for its fiery rhythms, Gipsy Kings band is coming to the City of Winds.

For the first time, the famous pop band will give a concert at Baku Convention Center for the first time on June 15, Azernews reports.

Gipsy Kings brings rumba flamenco, a pop-oriented music distantly derived from traditional flamenco and rumba genres, to a worldwide audience

The music band is well-known worldwide for their hit songs "Bamboleo", "Volare", "Baila Me", "Amor Mio".

Originally called Los Reyes, the music band recorded under that name on their first album, Gitan Poete, in 1977.

Later, the band changed their name to the Gipsy Kings, and released their second album, Allegria, a folk record featuring more traditional songs.

Gipsy Kings became popular with their self-titled third album, released in 1987, which included the songs "Djobi Djoba", "Bamboléo", and the ballad "Un Amor".

The record spent forty weeks on the US charts, one of few Spanish-language albums to do so.

The band covered "I've Got No Strings" for the 1991 Disney Records direct-to-video album Simply Mad About the Mouse: A Musical Celebration of Imagination.

Their cover version of "Hotel California" was an example of fast flamenco guitar leads and rhythmic strumming. The song was featured in the 1998 Coen Brothers' movie, The Big Lebowski.



