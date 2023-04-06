Heydar Aliyev Center to mark International Jazz Day

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

The International Jazz Day will be held celebrated at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on May 4.

A trio of Ruslan Agababayev, who is a renowned pianist and composer and laureate of international competitions, Ruslan Huseynov (bass guitarist) and Elvin Bashirov (drummer) will perform at the concert, Azernews reports.

Moreover, Tunzale Agayeva (vocalist), and Honored Artists Jeyla Seyidova (violinist), Sevda Alekbarzadeh (vocalist) and Elnur Mikayilov (kamancha player) and Anvar Sadigov (accordionist) will also delighted jazz lovers with jazz compositions. The musicians will be accompanied by Ruslan Agababayev Trio.

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office of the Heydar Aliyev Center, on iTicket.az and at retail outlets.

International Jazz Day (April 30) is the world's largest celebration of jazz.

Declared in 2011 by UNESCO, Jazz Day brings together communities, schools, artists, historians, academics, and jazz enthusiasts all over the world to celebrate and learn about jazz and its roots, future and impact; raise awareness of the need for intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding; and reinforce international cooperation and communication.



