Nizami Cinema premieres documentary 'Karabakhname. Pages of History'

Laman Ismayilova

Nizami Cinema has premiered a documentary 'Karabakhname. Pages of History'.

The film introduces the viewer to a series of documentary and artistic graphics “Karabakhname. Pages of History" by the well-known Azerbaijani easel graphic artist, People's Artist Arif Huseynov, Azernews reports.

Filmed in 2021, the documentary demonstrates the artist's art works, depicting ancient monuments, landscapes, portraits of historical figures.

According to the plot of the film, Arif Huseynov creates paintings, and then collects them in order to eventually hold an exposition of works in the city of Shusha.

Huseynov's paintings dedicated to Karabakh War, Khudafarin Bridges, Panahali Khan, Albanian churches, the Treaty of Turkmenchay and Decree of Peter I on the resettlement of Armenians in the South Caucasus are of special attention.

The art series also portray Karabakh musicians, eminent mugham figures, numerous portraits and others.

Historical realities are displayed in the works through the eyes of the artist.

Huseynov's art works are based on historical facts and are educational in nature, they contain a lot of historical information.

Speaking about the film, Arif Huseynov noted that his graphic works were subsequently included in the book 'Karabakhname. Pages of History', and then the idea of documentary art graphics was embodied in the film.

"Every Azerbaijani citizen must know their history, because Karabakh is our land, our history. I studied the history of Karabakh, re-read a huge amount of literature and historical documents, and learned a lot about famous people who glorified their homeland," said Huseynov.

The artist plans to showcase this art series in Europe. He added that young people must know and remember their history.

"This series of graphic works is not over, there are still so many topics that need to be covered," the artist concluded.

Director of the documentary Elnura Kazimova said that the film illustrates the past, present day and future of Karabakh. The film showcases Karabakh history, culture and architectural monuments.

In their remarks, chairman of the Parliamentary Culture Committee Ganira Pashayeva, secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists` Union, People's Artist Agali Ibrahimov, People's writer Natig Rasulzade, director Oktay Mirgasimov and others praised Arif Huseynov's sense of patriotism.

Noting that, Arif Huseynov's circle of interests is very broad. He successfully illustrates both classical and contemporary literary examples.

It is remarkable that for many years, the artist who uses his inexhaustible creative potential in the machine and graphic arts has been striving to revive the ancient miniature art traditions in a new form and artistic-aesthetic attitude.

His series of paintings on national folklore, tradition, material and cultural examples can be considered as a new and creative look at Azerbaijan's ancient miniatures.

Arif Huseynov created modern images for fairy tales. He brilliantly combined tradition and modernity in his designs for the books of fairy tales.

His personal exhibitions have been successfully held in Baku, Moscow, Prague, Istanbul, and Tokyo. Arif Huseynov's paintings are kept in the National Art Museum, the State Art Gallery, and the State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow, as well as in private collections.