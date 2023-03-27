Renown pianist to give concert at Heydar Aliyev Center

Laman Ismayilova

The Grammy Award winner Mikhail Pletnev will give a concert at Heydar Aliyev Center on May 16.

The world-famous pianist, composer and conductor Mikhail is one of the most influential musicians of modern day, Azernews reports.

Despite becoming a laureate of the International Youth Piano Competition in Paris at the age of 16, Mikhail Pletnev has become known to a wide musical audience since 1978, when he was the winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition.

With famous orchestras from Europe and America, the musician has performed solo concerts in different countries.

He is also among the musicians offering the world's best interpretations of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's works.

In 1980, Pletnev made his debut as a conductor. In 1990, the pianist established the first independent orchestra in Russian history.

Under his baton, the Russian National Orchestra entered the list of the most prestigious musical groups in the world.

In Baku, Grammy Award winner will share the same stage with Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, to be conducted by Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The two-part concert will include music pieces by Sergey Rachmaninoff, whose 150th birthday is celebrated this year worldwide.

Mikhail Pletnev's concert at Heydar Aliyev Center promises to be an unforgettable event for fans of classical music!