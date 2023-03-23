Novruz celebration held in St Petersbourg

Representatives of the Azerbaijan Humanitarian Cooperation Center and "Simurg" Azerbaijan Youth Union organized a concert on the occasion of the Novruz Holiday at the Red Guard Cultural Center in St. Petersburg, Russia, Azernews reports.

According to the received information, the event began with the singing of the national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation. Representatives of Russian, Uzbek, Tajik, Turkmen, Azerbaijani, and Dagestan nations took part in the holiday concert.

The colorful concert program of the event included national songs and dances. Among the soloists was Teymur Kazimov, a graduate of the secondary music school studio of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Music Academy (BMA), and currently a first-year vocal student of the St. Petersburg State Conservatory named after N.A. Rimsky-Korsakov, a laureate of international competitions. He performed Muslim Magomayev's song "Azerbaijan", and the performance caused great interest.

Various national songs and dances presented by other performers – Madina Abbasova, Farida Gasimova, Islam Samadov, Yelizaveta Bykova, Gozal Avganova, and the Kharibulbul folklore group enriched the evening.

National dishes were presented at the end of the event.



