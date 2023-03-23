Baku Congress Center presents interactive quest and light show

Laman Ismayilova

Baku Congress Center has hosted an interactive quest and light show on Novruz holidays. The event was held for the first time in Baku, Azernews reports.

Fantastic show was organized for the children of martyrs and veterans of the Karabakh war, and children with disabilities. The fascinating show aroused great interest among the guests of the event.

The show presents an unforgettable journey with a boy named Javad, who is so immersed in virtual reality that he suddenly gets into a computer game. According to the terms of the game, he must complete five levels in order to return to his hometown - Baku city. Can Javad return to the real world? It all depends on the audience, which can influence the outcome of an amazing story.

An hour-long show included dancing, games, fantastic adventures, as well as a photo session with the heroes of the quest show.

