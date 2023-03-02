Avangard Chamber Orchestra thrills with magnificent multimedia show

Laman Ismayilova

Avangard Chamber Orchestra has presented a magnificent multimedia show in Baku.

The multimedia show gathered film music fans at Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio to mark AzerbaijanFilm studio's centenary and the 125th anniversary of the Azerbaijani cinema, Azernews reports.

The concert program included soundtracks from Azerbaijani movies, re-arranged with high artistic taste.

In the multimedia show hosted by the famous actor Ruslan Sabirli, the Avangard Chamber Orchestra performed soundtracks from such iconic national films as The Cloth Peddler, Magic Robe, Baladadash's First Love, Execution is Postponed, Favorite Song, An apple is like an apple, The Great Support, Where is Ahmad?, Sorry If I Die, The Last Night of Childhood, If You're Not the One, The Day Has Passed, Darvish explodes Paris, Rivals, T?q-t?q xanum, The Legend of the Silver Lake, Dream, From There Or Here and other films.

Many scenes were accompanied by choreographic numbers performed by students of the Baku Choreography Academy.

Over the past two years, Art-East Media Group has formed a high artistic agenda in the country. The group continues to delight audiences with creative projects.

The multimedia show titled Kinoconcert was organized in partnership with AzerbaijanFilm Studio and the State Film Fund.

Speaking about the show, Art-East Media Group director Miralasgar Aslanov noted that the multimedia show has achieved its goals .

He stressed that Art-East Media Group aims to form a good artistic taste and progressive public striving for high art, actively participating in the country's cultural life and implementing ideas in accordance with the artistic process taking place in Azerbaijan and worldwide.

This is evidenced by the opinions of prominent artists, art historians, public figures and spectators.

