Opera & Ballet Theater to present mugham opera

The Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will stage Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera "Asli and Karam" on February 8, Azernews reports.

Honored Artist Elnur Zeynalov, leading soloists Ravana Amiraslanli and Taleh Yahyayev will play the main roles in the opera, which glorifies the power of selfless love and spiritual beauty.

The opera will be conducted by Sevil Hajiyeva. The director of the opera is Honored Art Worker Hafiz Hajiyev.

Asli and Karam is the fifth mugham opera with four acts and six scenes. Its libretto was written by the composer Uzeyir Hajibayli based on motifs of a prominent poem.

The tragic love story was directed by outstanding actor Huseyn Arablinski.

The opera premiered at the Opera and Ballet Theater on May 18, 1912, under the baton of Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The opera tells about the invincible power of love and the spiritual beauty of man, feudal relations and nationalistic tendencies propagandized by clerical circles