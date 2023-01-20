Ilgar Najaf's film to be shown on CinemaPlus

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Ilgar Najaf's film Sughra and her Sons will be available on the CinemaPlus film network on January 19, Azernews reports.

The film tells the story of people living in a village in Azerbaijan during WWII.

Most of the film shooting process took place in Dashkasan's Sugovushan village.

The film has an intriguing storyline. Sughra, along with his two sons, lives in a mountain village. Her husband was involved in the WWII battles. For a long time, Sughra did not receive any news from her husband. At this time, her son received a notice about conscription to the army. The script of the film was written on the basis of 12-13 stories.

The scriptwriters of the film are Ilgar Najaf, Asif Rustamov and Roelof Jan Minneboo, cinematographer- Ayhan Salar, film producers - Orman Aliyev, Ilgar Najaf, Ayhan Salar, co-producer Guillaume de Seille, sound director - Tariyel Hasanzada, re-recording mixer- Stephan Konken, sound mixer-Michael Manzke. The film editing was made by Rza Asgarov.

Actors and actresses Qurban Ismayilov, Gunash Mehdizada, Xalida Guliyeva, Ilgar Jahangir, Rasim Jafar, Aydan Hasanzada, as well as young actors Humbat Ahmadzada and Pasha Mammadli, who made their debut, stared in the film.

Sughra and her Sons were nominated for the "Best Screenplay" award at the Kerala International Film Festival in India and the 14th Asia Pacific Screen Awards.