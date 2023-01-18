Baku to host trade fair of Turkic countries

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have agreed to hold a joint trade fair of women artisans from Turkic nations, Azernews reports.

The trade fair is expected to take place in Baku in early April.

The decision was made during an online meeting between the head of the Namangan regional department under the Hunarmand Association of Uzbekistan, Zohidjon Valiyev, and the Executive Director of I?Z Community - Women's Community Azerbaijan Roza Zarif, to establish mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of handicrafts.

The trade fair program will feature B2B meetings and other events aimed at promoting the culture and traditions of the participating countries.

Azerbaijan's relations with the countries of Central Asia, including Uzbekistan, have entered a new stage of development.

Over the past years, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan reached a new level.

In 2022, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awarded Uzbek singer Nasiba Abdullayeva the honorary title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

The singer was awarded for her merits in the strengthening of cultural bonds between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

At the same time, Azerbaijani Culture Center in Uzbekistan celebrated the 80th anniversary of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan and the USSR Muslim Magomayev.

Public and cultural figures got acquainted with the exhibition of works dedicated to the prominent singer.

At the event, Uzbek opera singer Khursand Sherov was awarded a special diploma of the Azerbaijani Culture Center and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan for popularizing Muslim Magomayev's music.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will continue to consistently develop in all areas.