Music album "Shusha" available on music streaming services

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

A music album "Shusha" is available on music streaming services, like Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music, Azernews reports.

Released by Orphee Classics label in 2022, the album received high reviews by music lovers.

The music album was timed to Azerbaijan's Victory Day (Nov 8) and Shusha city's 270th anniversary.

The album release also marked the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijani-Polish diplomatic ties.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova stands behind the project, implemented with the organizational support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the Azerbaijani International Development Agency (AIDA), the Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland in partnership with the Artist's Manager at TACT International Art Management, producer Pawe? Marciniak.

The album includes well-known musical compositions by prominent Azerbaijani and Polish composers of the early and mid of the XX century: Uzeyir Hajibayli, Mieczys?aw Kar?owicz, Gara Garayev, Witold Lutoslawski, Fikrat Amirov, and Agshin Alizada.

The entire musical program was recorded by Sinfonia Varsovia orchestra (Poland) under the baton of the principal conductor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev in May and August 2022 on the Warsaw National Radio.

The musical program was recorded by Polish sound engineer Tomasz Lido.

Member of the Azerbaijani Union of Composers, musicologist Raya Abbasova wrote the annotation to the music album.