NUR Art House displays stunning felt art works

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

NUR Art House has displayed fascinating art pieces by fashion designer Naila Karimova, Azernews reports.

Her first personal exhibition "Felt art: Unity of Time and Space" opened its doors to art lovers with the support of the Arts Council Azerbaijan and World Crafts Council Europe.

At the opening ceremony, the director of NUR Art House, Honored Cultural Worker, Doctor of Arts, Professor Roya Tagiyeva spoke about the history of felt art and its significance.

She also noted the incredibly talented Azerbaijani felt artist Rauf Abdulhuseynoglu (1957-2021).

In her speech, Roya Tagiyeva also informed about the felt art development in Azerbaijan and the artists working in this direction.

Since childhood, Naila Karimova has been fascinated by arts and crafts.

Furthermore, Naila Karimova studied fashion design. Her passion for arts and crafts led her to work with felt.

Naila Karimova did not want this rare and unique felt art to be forgotten. In her artworks, she brilliantly combines felt with other materials.

Her creations are intended not only for decoration but are also used in accessories and clothing.

Naila Karimova's felt products aroused great interest among the exhibition visitors.

With great pleasure, the artist shared with the guests the details of the working process.

Her felt artworks attract attention with their color scheme, variety of patterns, and form of execution.